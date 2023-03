SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena returns to WWE Raw this week on the Road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

When: Monday March 6, 2023

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 3/6 Full Match Card

John Cena returns

Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul confrontation

