ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Adam Cole and Hook – Evaluating a main eventer and potential rising star

Adam Cole

Background

The word “generational” has become trendy in today’s wrestling landscape but Adam Cole feels like one of the few who can authentically make that claim. Looks, charisma, and ability on the mic and in the ring have made Cole one of the most consistent stars of the past decade, though that next step to the main event has eluded the Lancaster, Pa. native. A figurehead on the NXT brand, Cole was never elevated beyond his Performance Center home. Excursions to the main roster were few as McManagement seemingly lacked faith in his main event potential. At a time, when ideas for Cole’s next step within WWE seemed sparse, a move to the then flourishing AEW seemed like a logical next step.

Journey

Entering AEW at perhaps the company’s current zenith, hopes were high for the former NXT Heavyweight Champion. Cole was immediately thrust into a storyline with former ROH/NJPW cohorts Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to form the Super Elite. Stablemates Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly soon followed as the heel group grew to become the Undisputed Elite. A feud with Orange Cassidy would then stifle Cole’s momentum. Cole would also be on the losing end to then heavyweight champion Hangman Page in two high-profile outings. These losses perhaps affected the AEW fans’ perception of Cole, a perception that was arrested by an impressive run in the inaugural Owen Hart Cup Tournament, culminating in a finals win against Samoa Joe. The Forbidden Door then creaked open for the Panama City resident as he took part in a divisive four-way battle for the NJPW Heavyweight Title. This match proved to be Cole’s last in-ring performance (up to the date of this article) as he suffered a severe concussion which has led to a long injury absence.

Future

AEW has a unique opportunity with Adam Cole. A lengthy injury hiatus combined with sympathy for his past health struggles has led to a welcoming babyface reaction. With the defection of Cody Rhodes, creative limbo for his Elite brethren, and the undefined absence of C.M. Punk, All Elite has the opportunity to make Cole the brand’s headline babyface act. Imagine a summer feud with a heel MJF. Cole’s personal life would certainly give MJF plenty of ammunition and Cole is one of the few stars on the roster who could match MJF both inside and outside the ropes. Presenting Cole in fresh matches in the build to his eventual title showdown could also provide compelling television. The roster is so stacked with mouth-watering matches that there would be no need to return to an Elite feud which may have already worn out its welcome. The only potential drawback is also one of Cole’s greatest strengths as a face. His concussion history will certainly provide a compelling babyface narrative, but could it also lead to fan concern? Akin to the returns of Edge and Bryan Danielson, maybe a few showcase wins on weekly television would allay any fears from a sympathetic audience.

Verdict

The current AEW landscape is desperate for a top-shelf fighting babyface. Adam Cole has all the tools to become the companies showpiece act. His compelling personal story – showcased on the upcoming All Access show – has the potential to add more layers to an already strong presentation. Cole has stated it is his goal to win the AEW Heavyweight Title and his comeback journey should culminate with him reaching that goal.

Hook

Background

A second generation pro wrestler, Hook was a successful college LaCrosse star before transitioning to the squared circle. With no documented independent background, Hook trained with the AEW Factory whilst gaining valuable on-screen experience with his father’s AEW collective. Along with colleagues such as Jade Cargill and Satnam Singh, Hook is a true AEW original built from the ground up within the companies orbit.

Journey

The 23 year old Hook has had quite the meteoric rise on AEW television since his December 2020 debut. Initially a background player in the Team Taz stable, Hook would garner increased attention with his silent sidekick persona. Cult momentum grew as the rookie made his AEW in-ring debut nearly a year later. Hook caught may observers off guard with his confident gait, explosive offense, and magnetic personality. With very few words, Hook became a live fan favourite as “Send Hook” became a popular catchphrase and his sporadic, undefeated in-ring appearances only added to his mystique. An associated with rap artist Action Bronson has also aided Hooks young and hip persona. Since the dissolution of Team Taz, Hook has been cast as an ally to the outnumbered babyface. Forming short-lived tag teams with Danhausen and then Jungle Boy have kept Hook relevant and established his character as a dangerous competitor despite his rookie perception.

Future

It’s difficult to forecast the future of the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil (copyright Excalibur) with so little in-ring evidence. What is beyond doubt is that Hook has truly captured the imagination of the core AEW fan. In the era of the meme and tweet, Hook is tailor-made for elevation. Though his capacity for a longer in-ring bout is in question, AEW has taken a patient approach thus far and will continue to do so until Hook is ring-ready. Continuing to work television matches with veterans such as Matt Hardy will further his education. Opposing Hook with undeniable heels should continue. Given Swerve Strickland’s hip hop affiliation, a feud between the Mogul Affiliates and Hook could be compelling.

Verdict

2023 may continue the slow burn, though AEW have to be careful that the flame does not extinguish. Hook maybe a unexpected and organic success, but All Elite must capitalize on that potential sooner rather than later. A push towards a singles title in 2024 should be the aim.

(All Elite Assessment is a new weekly feature here at PWTorch.com by Dan Allanson taking a look at a current top tier star and also someone lower on the card who may rise or fall in coming months and years.)