FREE PODCAST 3/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Bryant: Cena promo critique, Jey’s big decision, Logan Paul, on-site report, live callers, emails (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They discussed the huge angle with Jey Uso making his decision and all of the ramifications. Then they talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Boston. From there, they discuss how John Cena approached his segment with Austin Theory in a needlessly meta manner but maybe not enough to ruin the purpose of the segment. Other topics include how Cody Rhodes was featured on the show and whether Cody needs to beat Roman Reigns at WM, whether Bianca Belair’s ring entrance routine is beneath her at this point, Baron Corbin’s character, the flat six-woman tag that was set up, whether Raw should have an overrun, and more.

