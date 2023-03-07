News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Vince backstage at Raw, Jey’s decision, MJF-Danielson, what’s next for MJF. Cody, Cena-Theory, Omega, WrestleMania, more (138 min.)

March 7, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, PWTorch assistant editor and YouTuber for the PWTorch channel. They discuss these topics:

  • Vince McMahon showing up backstage at Raw and what it does and doesn’t indicate
  • John Cena’s segment with Austin Theory on Raw last night
  • Jey Uso’s decision to side with family over Sami Zayn and where it could from here
  • Should the Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn main event night one of WrestleMania?
  • Is the Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch match WrestleMania-worthy?
  • Is Trish Stratus overrated these days?
  • Was MJF vs. Bryan Danielson a five-star classic?
  • What’s next for MJF in terms of the best challengers for the rest of the year and in what order?
  • Kenny Omega’s future now that he’s not Trios Champion? Is he just auditioning for a big WWE contract? Is he a prime future MJF opponent?
  • AEW ratings concerns.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*