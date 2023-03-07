FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Vince backstage at Raw, Jey’s decision, MJF-Danielson, what’s next for MJF. Cody, Cena-Theory, Omega, WrestleMania, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon showing up backstage at Raw and what it does and doesn’t indicate

John Cena’s segment with Austin Theory on Raw last night

Jey Uso’s decision to side with family over Sami Zayn and where it could from here

Should the Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn main event night one of WrestleMania?

Is the Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus & Lita & Becky Lynch match WrestleMania-worthy?

Is Trish Stratus overrated these days?

Was MJF vs. Bryan Danielson a five-star classic?

What’s next for MJF in terms of the best challengers for the rest of the year and in what order?

Kenny Omega’s future now that he’s not Trios Champion? Is he just auditioning for a big WWE contract? Is he a prime future MJF opponent?

AEW ratings concerns.

