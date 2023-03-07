FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-28-2018) Keller & McNeill review Cena showing up to challenge Styles, Big E’s impassioned promo, Rusev Day chants, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-28-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and PWTorch Livecast host Pat McNeill to discuss Smackdown where John Cena showed up and challenged A.J. Styles to get a slot at Fastlane, Big E stepped up with impassioned promo, plus an on-site correspondent in Los Angeles, emails, and live callers.

Then, in a bonus segment, the VIP Wade Keller Hotline from that same night with a start to finish rundown of Smackdown including A.J. Styles vs. John Cena as the main event plus Big E steps up with a noteworthy serious promo opposite the Usos, plus Breezango, Rusev Day chants, Ruby Riott vs. Naomi, Kevin Owens on commentary, and more.

