John Cena comments on WWE Raw appearance

John Cena thought his Monday Night Raw appearance at the TD Gardens Arena might have been the last for him in that building. Cena commented on being on Raw with Austin Theory in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought it might be the last time,” Cena wrote. ” I’ll never be able to put in words how much I love the WWE Universe.”

John Cena returned to WWE Raw this week for the first time since appearing on Smackdown to close out 2022 in a match alongside Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Before Cena could say a word in the ring, Austin Theory walked out to address Cena. Theory called Cena his idol as a little kid, but said he wanted a match against him at WrestleMania. Cena declined at first and ran down Theory for giving the audience a reason to care about him. Later, Cena accepted the match because the audience wanted him to. That match will take place at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

