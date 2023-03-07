SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE NXT in on the way to Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend and only a Roadblock episode of NXT television stands in the way.
When: Tuesday March 7, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT Roadblock 3/7 Match Card
- Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT Women’s Championship
- Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher
- Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy
- Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
- Shawn Michaels on The Grayson Waller Effect
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak – Jailhouse Street Fight
