Vince McMahon was at Monday’s episode of WWE Raw at the TD Garden Arena, but simply to visit with John Cena.

PWInsider is reporting that McMahon visited the show to see Cena on the night that Cena was making his return to the company. Cena joined the show at the top of the second hour and had a face-to-face confrontation with Austin Theory to setup a match for Theory’s WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In a separate report from The Wrestling Observer, it was noted that McMahon stayed in the Gorilla position throughout the entire show. This was McMahon’s first visit to a television show since retiring from WWE in July of 2022. He retired amid a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made to women in the company with whom he allegedly had affairs with. McMahon was also accused of sexual misconduct.

McMahon returned to WWE as the Executive Chairman in January.

