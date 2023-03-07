News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cena cuts down Theory, Jey chooses family, Logan agrees to face Seth at WrestleMania, Cody shares moment with Cena and saves Sami, more (34 min.)

March 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring John Cena cutting down Austin Theory in an unnecessarily meta promo, Jey Uso chooses family over Sami in a dramatic moment, Logan Paul agrees to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes shares moment with Cena and saves Sami, Kevin Owens turns down Sami again, and more.

