VIP AUDIO 3/6 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cena cuts down Theory, Jey chooses family, Logan agrees to face Seth at WrestleMania, Cody shares moment with Cena and saves Sami, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring John Cena cutting down Austin Theory in an unnecessarily meta promo, Jey Uso chooses family over Sami in a dramatic moment, Logan Paul agrees to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes shares moment with Cena and saves Sami, Kevin Owens turns down Sami again, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO