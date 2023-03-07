VIP AUDIO 3/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-26-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including dueling ECW reunions, WWE at MSG, ROH 3rd Anniversary, Batista, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 26, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend with discussion of the dueling ECW reunions, WWE No Way Out, last night’s MSG show, and the latest on ROH’s 3rd Anniversary Weekend… The Indy Lineup of the Week with the next meeting between A.J. Styles and Christopher Daniels… Question of the Week on Batista… Real Deal Reaction on Pro Wrestling/NBA Comparisons…

