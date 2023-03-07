VIP AUDIO 3/7 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Details on Vince at Raw, Smackdown minute-by-minute peaks and valleys, Raw ratings, Rousey update, WM line-up thoughts, Cena, Cody (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at various news stories including details on Vince McMahon backstage at Raw, Smackdown minute-by-minute peaks and valleys, the latest Raw ratings including perspective compared to year-ago numbers, Ronda Rousey update, WrestleMania line-up thoughts including which matches should go on which night, John Cena comments on his Raw appearance, and a note on Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns segment last Friday.

