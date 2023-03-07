WWE Raw Ratings Report: Cena and main event of Sami vs. Jimmy Uso led to strong viewership retention, year-over-year metrics detailed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode (3/6) of WWE Monday Night Raw averaged 1.827 million viewers and a 1.31 cable rating for the show headlined by Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso and featuring a rare John Cena special appearance. The average rating this year coming into this week was 1.28, so the rating was slightly above that. The average viewership was 1.810 million this year coming into this week, so it was slightly above that. The average viewership through ten weeks last year was 1.694 million. Raw is averaging 1.811 million through ten weeks, which is 127,000 viewers and 7 percent higher.

Cena appeared at the start of the third hour and the Sami-Jimmy match concluded the third hour. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 144,000. The average first-to-third hour dropoff the prior 26 weeks was 287,00, so it was half of the usual dropoff. The average dropoff since the start of 2023 was 286,000 heading into this week. So the featured segments in that third hour held more viewers for longer than usual.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.52 rating. Each hour of Raw finished in positions 1, 2, and 3 among all cable shows on Monday night. The average demo rating this year headed into this week was 0.53. The average demo rating a year ago through ten weeks was 0.44, so Raw is well above year-ago numbers.