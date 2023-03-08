3/8 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Wardlow vs. Hobbs for TNT Title, Cassidy vs. Lethal for All-Atlantic Title, Mox & Claudio vs. Dark Order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 8, 2023

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening was augmented to include highlights from Sunday night’s Revolution PPV.

-They cut to the stage as pyro blasted and Excalibur introduced the show alongside Tony Schiavone and Taz. “We are diving straight into the action tonight!” he said. (Isn’t that what they do every week?)

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JAY LETHAL – All-Atlantic Title match

Danhausen accompanied Cassidy with the Best Friends onto the stage with his right arm in a sling. Cassidy carried the belt to the ring in his backpack and then took it out and held it in the air. When Jay Lethal came out with his cohorts, three referees and producer Pat Buck ran out and insisted Jey go to the ring alone. (This was timed weirdly because they didn’t rush out when the Best Friends and Danhausen accompanied Cassidy onto the stage. Why not wait a few more seconds until it was clear that Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh were trying to go all the way to the ring with Lethal?) A clip aired of Lethal beating Cassidy back on Aug. 3 last year, but then Cassidy getting a win back on Jan. 18, 2023. Excalibur said this is the rubber match. The sound system started playing the commentators into the whole venue for a few seconds. Fans were thrown off and then laughed and cheered at the technical error. The bell rang four minutes into the show.

Graphics on the screen showed upcoming matches. Lethal bailed out a minute in to regroup after some early offense by Cassidy.