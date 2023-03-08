3/8 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MARCH 8, 2023

SACRAMENTO, CA AT GOLDEN 1 CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JAY LETHAL

Jay Lethal charged in at Orange Cassidy and took him down with a head lock. Cassidy countered and took Lethal to the mat, the men traded top positions on the mat. Orange stood up, allowing Lethal to roll out o the ring and recover during the ten count. Back in the ring, Lethal tried a Lethal Injection, Cassidy countered, Lethal did as well, with several counters by both. Cassidy worked Lethal into the corner, then out of the ring. Cassidy then dove out and was caught by Jay, Cassidy then tossed Lethal into the ring post.

Lethal sold his shoulder, while Cassidy sold his ankle after a dragon screw in the ring ropes. Lethal tried a hammer throw, it was reversed then reversed again until Cassidy was hit with a low blow by falling on the top rope. Lethal rolled out during the count and beat down on Cassidy. Lethal then slammed Cassidy’s ankle into the ring post. [c]