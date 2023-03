AEW Dynamite 3/8 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Revolution 2023 is in the books and this week’s Dynamite is the home for all the fallout coming out of the PPV event.

When: Wednesday March 8, 2023

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 3/8 Match Card

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – TNT Championship

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dark Order

Adam Page speaks

Ricky Starks speaks

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal – All-Atlantic Championship

