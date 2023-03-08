Dax Harwood clears up FTR contract status with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dax Harwood says that he and Cash Wheeler have one month and 18 days left on their current contract with AEW.

During an episode of the FTR With Dax podcast, Harwood opened up about FTR’s standing with AEW after returning at the AEW Revolution PPV event on Sunday night.

“We’re in this limbo stage right now as we’ve still got a month left as we’re recording,” Harwood said of the FTR contract situation. “We have a month and 18 days left for us to make a decision. I would never play WWE and AEW for monetary gain. Our choice right now is strictly on happiness — that’s all.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Before AEW Revolution 2023 on Sunday, FTR had been away on a hiatus from AEW. During the break, Harwood said they would think about what they wanted for their future.

At Revolution, FTR appeared after The Gunns retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship. FTR attacked The Gunns and posed in the ring as the crowd cheered. They are former tag team champions in AEW and in WWE.

