VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Closing the books on our AEW Revolution link-up with The Elite Beat as we review the show “Roses & Thorns” style (119 min.)

March 8, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L fights back from last week’s invasion by the cast of The Elite Beat by attempting a coup of his own on their podcast. Unfortunately, Justin Shapiro and Alan aren’t exactly Nash & Hall in stature, so the invasion was blocked handily and they had to succumb to playing Andy, Megan, and Jenny’s traditional post-PPV recap game “Roses & Thorns.” All the matches and main topics were discussed over the course of two hours of fun chat from the panel. We hope you enjoyed our double bill of ProWres Paradise/Elite Beat synergy sessions over the past week and that it added to your AEW Revolution experience!

