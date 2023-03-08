VIP AUDIO 3/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (2-28-2005): Why the “Few Good Men” skit with JBL and Cena on WWE TV was an awful idea, ROH wrestlers jobbing on WWE TV, Angle-HBK, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 28, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Rants about the just-completed Raw episode.

Explaining how he feels they fell short in several areas where home runs were just waiting to be hit.

Why the John Cena-JBL spoof on “A Few Good Men” was in some ways spectacular and in one big way a huge mistake that undercuts the credibility and effectiveness to some degree of everything that WWE tries to accomplish.

What ROH should or could do about their pushed wrestlers (and in this case long-term champion) getting jobbed out to WWE wrestlers on national TV.

Comments on the Kurt Angle-Shawn Michaels show-closing angle.

