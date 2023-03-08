VIP AUDIO 3/8 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Will Levesque’s vision for change be slowed because McMahon is back? Will Takeovers return? Will WWE sell underutilized tape library? Did Reigns show up Cody? Should Lashley have said no to Bray feud? (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:
- Did Roman Reigns unnecessarily bury Cody Rhodes when he said regarding Dusty Rhodes, “He never mentioned you”?
- Why didn’t Bobby Lashley also say no to working with Bray Wyatt and is Lashley doomed to come out of this feud worse?
- Are too many WWE women wrestlers looking too similar with colorful hair and various other design choices?
- Will WWE ever sell their video library since they’re not utilizing much of it on Peacock?
- Is there still hope we still see Paul Levesque’s distinct vision for WWE later this year now that Vince McMahon has returned?
- Will Shawn Michaels or Levesque bring back the Takeover name for NXT specials?
Send future questions to: askwadekeller@gmail.com
