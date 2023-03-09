3/9 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw, Callihan vs. Rhino

-Highlights of last week’s show, including the Chris Bey and Ace Austin beating the Motor City Machine Guns for the tag team titles.

-Bully Ray walked to the ring. They plugged a Bully Ray t-shirt. As if. Bully complained about Tommy Dreamer saying “someone like me” at No Surrender. Fans chanted for Dreamer. Bully talked about his accomplishments. Bully said that Dreamer’s retina was burned from the coffee he threw on him, so he wouldn’t be cleared to wrestle at Sacrifice. Bully said that Dreamer knew their Busted Open match at Sacrifice would never happen.

Santino Marella walked to the stage. He called Bully “Bobby Ray”. The fans chanted “Bobby”. Bully corrected them. This foolishness went on too long. Santino said that Dreamer was healing and would be at Sacrifice. Santino made the match official. Bhupinder Gujjar walked to the stage. Gujjar spoke in his native language. Fans cheered along. Santino said he requested a match, which would happen right now. Bully protested, but Santino insisted.

(1) BULLY RAY vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR

Bully grabbed a chain, but Gujjar attacked him. Bully dropped Gujjar with a clothtesline. Bully chopped Gujjar. Gujjar fired up. Bully chopped him again. Gujjar made a comeback with a dropkicks. Bully hit the top rope to knock Gujjar off the top rope. Bully grabbed a chain but turned around into a dropkick. Gujjar got the chain, but Bully gave him a low blow and the referee called for the bell. Bully attacked Gujjar with a chain. Tommy Dreamer ran to the ring and attacked Bully.

Masha Slamovich ran in and gave Dreamer a low blow. Mickie James ran in and hit Bully with a kendo stick. Bully no sold it. Bully missed a kick and Mickie tackled Masha. Bully pulled Mickie off of Masha. Dreamer made the save with a chair. Bully and Masha left the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: This was mercifully kept short. Gujjar showed good fire. Looks like we are headed to a mixed tag match.)

-PCO vignette. PCO was outside in the dark with a shovel. He called out Eddie Edwards. He said that Eddie tried to bury him, but he’s alive. PCO screamed and asked Eddie to fight him. [c]

-Josh Alexander and Rich Swann agreed to team up. Steve Maclin walked in and argued. Frankie Kazarian joined up with Alexander and Swann to complete their team.

(2) CALLIHAN (w/The Design) vs. RHINO (w/Heath)

The action quickly spilled to the floor and they traded punches and chops on the outside. Rhino slammed Callihan on the apron. Callihan gave Rhino a Russian leg sweep on the apron. Heath and the Design faced off on the ramp. [c] Back in the ring, Rhino gave Callihan a TKO and got a two count. Callihan made a comeback and got a two count of his own. Callihan chopped Rhino. Rhino gave Callihan a belly to belly suplex. Callihan kicked a charging Rhino and followed with a clothesline for a two count. Callihan couldn’t get Rhino up for the piledriver. They traded punches. Callihan bit Rhino. Kon hit Callihan with a chair. Rhino gored Callihan and got the pin. The announcers speculated about what this means.

WINNER: Rhino in 11:00. (D.L.’s Take: The commercial took out a large chunk of the match. The Design storyline continues to unfold.)

-Trey Miguel approached Santino and Dirty Dango backstage. Trey asked what they were doing for him. Santino said he would have a hand-picked opponent for Trey at Sacrifice. He said there would be a multi-person match at Multiverse United for the X Division Title. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice approached and asked for a match. Santino told Dango it wasn’t his job to make matches. Dango said it wasn’t a job, it was a lifestyle.