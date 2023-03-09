SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW All-Atlantic Championship has been rebranded as the AEW International Championship.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made a special announcement and revealed the news. Orange Cassidy holds the title at this time and will defend the International Championship for the first time next week in a match against Jeff Jarrett.

Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

This week on the show, Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal to retain his championship. After the match, Jarrett attacked Cassidy from behind and crushed his left knee with a guitar. Best Friends ran out to make the save, but Jarrett escaped through the audience.

Orange Cassidy beat Pac to win the championship and has successfully defended it multiple times since winning it. At AEW Revolution on Sunday night Cassidy teamed with Danhausen in a fatal four-way match for the World Tag Team Championships, but the team came up short as The Gunns retained the belts.

