AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership and ratings this week, 2023 average so far, comparison to 2022

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 858,000 viewers, up from last week’s 833,000. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 945,000 million viewers. This week’s viewership is down 9 percent compared to last year same week.

Dynamite has averaged 914,000 viewers through ten weeks this year. Through ten weeks last year, the average viewership was 998,000. That’s a drop of 84,000 viewers and 8.4 percent.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating. So this week’s Dynamite is down 28 percent compared to the same week last year in the key demo.

Dynamite has averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demo this year. Through ten weeks last year it averaged a 0.39 rating.That’s a drop of 23 percent in the core demo advertisers and networks care most about.

The seven-day viewership tallies for February are in: