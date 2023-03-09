SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes says that while his wife, Brandi Rhodes, has other projects in the works, he won’t rule out an appearance by her on television in a lead up to WrestleMania. Rhodes talked with Ryan Satin about he and and his wife maintaining different professional interests, but says that she still likes watching what he does.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Cody said of his wife joining him. “But she absolutely loves watching what I’m doing. She’s got some stuff that she’s working on secretly, unrelated. We always wanted to do everything separately,” Rhodes said. “I think even one of the last interviews she had done before I left, guy was making fun of me in the ring, and she went out there and didn’t even need me anywhere near her. She very much can defend herself and fight her own battles.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Cody Rhodes will square off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes earned the opportunity at the championship by winning the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble match.

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Other announced matches for the show include Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, and more.

