FREE PODCAST 3/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: On-site report, Revolution fallout, FTR returns, Hobbs-Wardlow main event, TK announcement, emails (152 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage. They discuss the follow-up to the Revolution PPV, Tony Khan’s announcement regarding the All-Atlantic Title, the set-up for next week’s three-way Trios Title match, the Ricky Starks segment, the vignettes with MJF and Bryan Danielson, the finish to the Powerhouse Hobbs win over Wardlow, the return of FTR, the promo from Ruby Soho, and more. They react to listener emails throughout the show and then invite an on-site correspondent onto the show to talk about the crowd reactions, Dark tapings, Rampage tapings, and more.

