FREE PODCAST 3/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Team Member Kristian Harloff talks working with Stephanie, Vince, Heyman, Prichard, Hayes, Gewirtz, Austin, Rock (165 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (3-2-2018 and 3-9-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team member Kristian Harloff who talks about these topics:

Working for Stephanie McMahon back in 2001 when Stephanie was just beginning her run as Head of Creative.

Stories about creative veterans he worked with including Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes, and Brian Gewirtz, plus Vince McMahon himself.

How he got the job, why he didn’t last, and more behind the scenes insights.

Comparing WWE’s attempt to get Roman Reigns over as a top babyface to movie stars whom the studios pushed but were rejected by fans and how it worked out, and why it matters less to Vince McMahon than movie studio execs when fans don’t obediently eat what they’re fed.

How he missed the bulk of the John Cena Era of WWE during his hiatus from following WWE and how he perceives him now that he’s back watching the product.

His impression of working behind the scenes with Steve Austin and The Rock when they were the top stars prior to Cena’s emergence.

Whether Rock is perceived as a wrestler-turned-actor or an actor who once dabbled in wrestling.

How did the production and format of Raw feel different now than 17 years ago when he was part of the creative team behind the scenes, including the vaunted WrestleMania Sign.

How does having a kid as a fan change how he looks at the pro wrestling product?

Then at the end, a special Wade Keller Mailbag bonus section including what could be the WrestleMania roles for Braun Strowman and Elias and what is wrong with Smackdown and can it be fixed?

