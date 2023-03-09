SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel, says that WWE is an amazing asset, but revealed that his company wouldn’t be in line to buy the business from Vince McMahon at this time.

Emanuel spoke on a Morgan Stanley investor call and detailed the Endeavor strategy and why purchasing WWE would not be a good fit for his company given their debt situation.

“We have taken Endeavor from debt being eight times assets to below four,” Emanuel said. “I am sleeping, because of that, four hours to eight hours. I’d sleep a lot more if I got it lower … We are going to take it a lot lower this year. I think WWE is an incredible asset. We’ve been in business with Vince for over two decades. He’s as good as it gets. He created one of the great assets of all times.”

Vince McMahon returned to WWE as Executive Chairman in January to lead negotiations on a potential sale of the company. Reports indicate that McMahon is looking to secure $9 billion dollars for WWE.

McMahon reportedly was backstage at this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which featured the return of John Cena and an appearance by Logan Paul.

