Mark Briscoe provided an important update regarding the ROH World Tag Team Championships during this week’s taping of AEW Rampage.

Mark and Jay Briscoe held the titles since December’s Final Battle PPV event. On that show they defeated FTR to regain the ROH gold. Jay Briscoe died in a car accident earlier this year and Mark has still been walking around holding both tag team title belts.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mark announced that a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match would take place at the ROH Supercard of Honor show during WrestleMania weekend. He also announced that the Lucha Brothers were the first entrants into the match. The winner of that ladder match would be the new ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Mark Briscoe has been wrestling as a singles star since Jay’s death. He’s appeared on AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and the newly launched ROH television show on HonorClub.

Mark Briscoe did not reveal whether or not he would be wrestling in that ladder match. ROH Supercard of Honor airs live on PPV on March 31 from Los Angeles. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

