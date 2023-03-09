VIP AUDIO 3/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss Bloodline storyline, AEW Revolution and Dynamite, video games, more (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav are back and catching up on things they missed talking about the last three weeks, specifically the Bloodline story and were it’s taking us since Elimination Chamber. Jey Uso this week finally and very firmly picked his Bloodline family over Sami Zayn, stabbing the fans in the heart as he did it. Cody Rhodes saved Sami from an extended beat down. Rich recaps the big stuff on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, talks about Sunday’s PPV and where Bryan Danielson goes from here. MJF again goes too far for heel heat. The guys talk video games, including the potential acquisition of Activision by Microsoft. Playstation 6 news already? Travis updates his 2023 reading challenge numbers. Rich listens to “The Wandering Inn.”

