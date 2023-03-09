VIP AUDIO 3/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Todd’s in-person Smackdown review, Jey-Sami angle, Dynamite’s PPV fallout, All-Atlantic Title, New Japan Cup, Jon Jones victory, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

An in-person review of WWE Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes exchange

A review of WWE Raw including Jey Uso turning on Sami Zayn and John Cena tearing down Austin Theory.

A review of NXT including a live reading of a promo by Todd.

A review of AEW Rampage

A review of AEW Dynamite including the renaming of the All-Atlantic Title, the follow-up to the Revolution PPV, and Powerhouse Hobbs title win with assistance from Q.T. Marshall.

Thoughts on the Dynamite ratings and whether Tony Khan has shown he’s able to adjust his booking approach over the last several years.

A review of the New Japan Cup so far.

A review of the UFC Heavyweight Title win by Jon Jones and a full review of the UFC 285 PPV, plus a preview of the next UFC event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO