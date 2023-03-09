News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Todd’s in-person Smackdown review, Jey-Sami angle, Dynamite’s PPV fallout, All-Atlantic Title, New Japan Cup, Jon Jones victory, more (105 min.)

March 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • An in-person review of WWE Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes exchange
  • A review of WWE Raw including Jey Uso turning on Sami Zayn and John Cena tearing down Austin Theory.
  • A review of NXT including a live reading of a promo by Todd.
  • A review of AEW Rampage
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the renaming of the All-Atlantic Title, the follow-up to the Revolution PPV, and Powerhouse Hobbs title win with assistance from Q.T. Marshall.
  • Thoughts on the Dynamite ratings and whether Tony Khan has shown he’s able to adjust his booking approach over the last several years.
  • A review of the New Japan Cup so far.
  • A review of the UFC Heavyweight Title win by Jon Jones and a full review of the UFC 285 PPV, plus a preview of the next UFC event.

