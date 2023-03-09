VIP AUDIO 3/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Edge-Lita-Matt Hardy personal relationships blow up, bar incident between Vader and Hogan, ROH Pure Champ squashed on Raw, early Cena and Batista promos, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 13, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

The personal turmoil involving Edge (Adam Copeland) getting involved with Lita (Amy Dumas), causing major turmoil in her relationship with Matt Hardy, including where management’s role in this begins and ends, how it might affect Edge’s career, and other various aspects of this developing situation…

Analysis of the additions to WrestleMania’s line-up this week including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Big Show vs. Akebono, and Chris Jericho’s ladder match…

A look back at the Vader vs. Hulk Hogan feud ten years ago this week, a bar incident Mitchell was eyewitness to involving Eric Bischoff and Vader, and why the feud was such a mismatch in the ring and outside of it…

A funny story about Tank Abbot from Bash at the Beach 1995 that involved Keller and Mitchell… Perspective on the ROH Pure Champion getting squashed by Chris Masters on Raw on Monday and a general discussion of the value of titles and the relationship between WWE and its competitors big and small…

Ted DiBiase’s reintroduction to WWE and the pros and cons of his not being up to speed on recent storylines…

Comparing the promos of Triple H, Batista, and John Cena this week – and what did and didn’t work about each…

Plus more…

