FREE PODCAST 3/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #216 (2-29-93) of the PWTorch including Kerry Von Erich’s benefit show, Raw cracking the Top 10, Torch Talk with Dutch Mantell, whether Hogan is good for wrestling, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixtieth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #216 of the PWTorch including updates on Kerry Von Erich’s benefit show at the Sportatorium, lots of news and notes from WWF and WCW, Wade’s Torch Talk with Dutch Mantell, Hogan returning to wrestling, reader trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

