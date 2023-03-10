News Ticker

Impact Wrestling & NJPW Multiverse United Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 10, 2023

Full Impact Multiverse United match card
PHOTO CREDIT: Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling open the forbidden door for a major co-branded crossover show.

When: Thursday March 30, 2023

Where: Globe Theater, Los Angeles, California

How To Watch: Fite TV

Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United Full Match Card

  • Josh Alexander vs. Kushida – Impact World Championship
  • Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay
  • Jeff Cobb vs. Moose
  • Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki
  • Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero – X-Division Championship
  • Bullet Club vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Aussie Open vs. TMDK – Impact Tag Team Championship

*