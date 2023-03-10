SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Powerhouse Hobbs made his first public comments since winning the TNT Championship in AEW and says that there is a new chapter in the Book of Hobbs.

In a post-match promo in front of the live audience on AEW Dynamite after the cameras stopped rolling, Hobbs commented on his title win.

“Since we’re in California. I’m gonna get the hell out of this sh*t hole Sacramento and take my ass back to Oakland,” Hobbs said. “You suck, the Sacramento Queens suck. Like I said last week, there’s a new chapter in the Book of Hobbs, and it’s the TNT Championship. Now have a good night and kiss my Black ass.”

This TNT Championship win is the first in Hobbs’s career in AEW. Hobbs earned a shot at the TNT Championship after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match last week on Dynamite — a match that featured Sammy Guevara, Komander, Action Andretti, AR Fox, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Konosuke Takeshita.

