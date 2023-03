SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The biggest show of the year for NXT comes to Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

When: Saturday April 1, 2023

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 Full Match Card

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT Championship

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

