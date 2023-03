SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage, talk all things wrestling on the weekly flagship Fireside Chat including discussion AEW, Revolution, John Cena, and more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: John Cena appearance update ahead of WrestleMania