VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns or Moxley for Wrestler of Year, Mutoh retirement, strange David Arquette moment on Thunder, wrestler/bodyguard combos, Cena’s Theory promo, more (59 min.)

- Thoughts on the PSVR2 launch, and could a decent MMA or pro wrestling game be made for it?
- Why did they ruin Tyler Bate’s music?
- Would NXT benefit from having mainstays who aren’t in a pipeline to get to the main roster?
- Did anyone else notice the strange incident with David Arquette on the May 3, 200 episode of WCW Thunder?
- Could any other wrestler in Japan approach the retirement sendoff that Keiji Mutoh just had?
- In response to last week’s criticism of the Wrestling Observer Awards, what constitutes proper criteria for Wrestler of the Year?
- Isn’t Roman Reigns actually inessential to the success of WWE and even the Bloodline storyline?
- Jay Leno’s frog splash.
- When was the last time John Cena delivered a promo that wasn’t muddled with meta stuff?
- Should Powerhouse Hobbs be billed from East Palo Alto?
- Thoughts on “Pokerface” on Peacock?
- Who were the best wrestler/bodyguard combos in pro wrestling history?
- Has a match finish ever been decided mid-match depending on how the match went and the crowd reacted?
- Doesn’t Jon Moxley deserve Wrestler of the Year consideration for being the centerpiece when C.M. Punk was unexpected unavailable multiple times?
- Is it really preposterous for Tony Khan to win Booker of the Year?
- Is it worth catching up on WWE TV starting with the Bloodline storyline or is New Japan a better option?
- Was Tony Khan tempted to hype the AEW International Title announcement before Dynamite began?
