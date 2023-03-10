VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns or Moxley for Wrestler of Year, Mutoh retirement, strange David Arquette moment on Thunder, wrestler/bodyguard combos, Cena’s Theory promo, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…

Thoughts on the PSVR2 launch, and could a decent MMA or pro wrestling game be made for it?

Why did they ruin Tyler Bate’s music?

Would NXT benefit from having mainstays who aren’t in a pipeline to get to the main roster?

Did anyone else notice the strange incident with David Arquette on the May 3, 200 episode of WCW Thunder?

Could any other wrestler in Japan approach the retirement sendoff that Keiji Mutoh just had?

In response to last week’s criticism of the Wrestling Observer Awards, what constitutes proper criteria for Wrestler of the Year?

Isn’t Roman Reigns actually inessential to the success of WWE and even the Bloodline storyline?

Jay Leno’s frog splash.

When was the last time John Cena delivered a promo that wasn’t muddled with meta stuff?

Should Powerhouse Hobbs be billed from East Palo Alto?

Thoughts on “Pokerface” on Peacock?

Who were the best wrestler/bodyguard combos in pro wrestling history?

Has a match finish ever been decided mid-match depending on how the match went and the crowd reacted?

Doesn’t Jon Moxley deserve Wrestler of the Year consideration for being the centerpiece when C.M. Punk was unexpected unavailable multiple times?

Is it really preposterous for Tony Khan to win Booker of the Year?

Is it worth catching up on WWE TV starting with the Bloodline storyline or is New Japan a better option?

Was Tony Khan tempted to hype the AEW International Title announcement before Dynamite began?

