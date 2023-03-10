News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns or Moxley for Wrestler of Year, Mutoh retirement, strange David Arquette moment on Thunder, wrestler/bodyguard combos, Cena’s Theory promo, more (59 min.)

March 10, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…

  • Thoughts on the PSVR2 launch, and could a decent MMA or pro wrestling game be made for it?
  • Why did they ruin Tyler Bate’s music?
  • Would NXT benefit from having mainstays who aren’t in a pipeline to get to the main roster?
  • Did anyone else notice the strange incident with David Arquette on the May 3, 200 episode of WCW Thunder?
  • Could any other wrestler in Japan approach the retirement sendoff that Keiji Mutoh just had?
  • In response to last week’s criticism of the Wrestling Observer Awards, what constitutes proper criteria for Wrestler of the Year?
  • Isn’t Roman Reigns actually inessential to the success of WWE and even the Bloodline storyline?
  • Jay Leno’s frog splash.
  • When was the last time John Cena delivered a promo that wasn’t muddled with meta stuff?
  • Should Powerhouse Hobbs be billed from East Palo Alto?
  • Thoughts on “Pokerface” on Peacock?
  • Who were the best wrestler/bodyguard combos in pro wrestling history?
  • Has a match finish ever been decided mid-match depending on how the match went and the crowd reacted?
  • Doesn’t Jon Moxley deserve Wrestler of the Year consideration for being the centerpiece when C.M. Punk was unexpected unavailable multiple times?
  • Is it really preposterous for Tony Khan to win Booker of the Year?
  • Is it worth catching up on WWE TV starting with the Bloodline storyline or is New Japan a better option?
  • Was Tony Khan tempted to hype the AEW International Title announcement before Dynamite began?

