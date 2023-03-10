VIP AUDIO 3/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (3-4-2005): Hardy-Lita break-up over Edge goes public, Cena & JBL out-promo Triple H & Batista, analysis of WWE’s stances on Rock, Goldberg, and Brock, McMahon empathy (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 4, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

How JBL and John Cena surprised everyone by out-promo’ing Batista and Triple H this week, with analysis of why Cena’s promo worked so well and Hunter’s promo might have fallen short…

Analysis of WWE’s current stances with Goldberg, Rock, and Brock Lesnar, and why WWE is in the right about at least two of the three situations…

Thoughts on this Saturday night’s ROH event with the Pure Title at stake and whether it will be affected by Walters’s squash loss on Raw on Monday…

Thoughts on the public break-up of the public relationship between Matt Hardy and Lita, and how this fits a disturbing, odd trend of on-air break-ups preceding real-life break-ups…

Poll Reaction regarding celebrity involvement at WrestleManias…

Plus reaction to recent PWTorch.com Lounge columns including whether Vince McMahon will change how he sympathizes with injured wrestlers now that he’s gone through it…

