WWE Hall of Fame 2023 update

Even though WWE has not yet announced any inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company still is planning to move forward with the ceremony and celebration.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE has reached out to talent for induction and that the ceremony is slated to take place on March 31. The report indicates that the induction ceremony will take place after Smackdown on that night — like last year, but indicates that WWE is looking to keep things shorter than usual.

WWE will hold its annual WrestleMania event the night after the Hall of Fame on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, and more.

