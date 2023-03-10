WWE Smackdown 3/10 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gunther’s WrestleMania 39 opponent for his Intercontinental Championship will be decided this week in a fatal five-way match on WWE Smackdown.

When: Friday March 10, 2023

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 3/10 Match Card

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods – Intercontinental Championship Fatal Five-way number one contenders match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

CATCH-UP: WWE Hall of Fame 2023 update