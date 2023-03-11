FREE PODCAST 3/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Jey explains siding against Sami, Cody, Theory-Cena, Charlotte-Ripley, live callers, emails (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the Jey Uso’s explanation for why he turned against Sami Zayn. They talked about the rest of Smackdown with live callers and email contributions including the Charlotte-Rhea Ripley segment, the prospects of a Triple Threat for the IC Title with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, and much more. There’s also a roundtable segment with PWTorch contributor Javier Machado plus sidebar discussions on the John Cena-Austin Theory segment and the prospects of Theory being a centerpiece star for WWE.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO