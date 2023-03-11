FREE PODCAST 3/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom evaluate WrestleMania lineup, plus McNeill & Co. rank the 7 Best Pro Wrestling Movies of All Time (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They run down the WrestleMania card so far and, with three weeks to go, lay out why the mid-card is so much more hyped than the main event scene.

Then we jump back five years (3-13-2018) to episode 8 of “Making The List” with Pat McNeill who welcomes his VIP co-host Jim Valley and the late arriving Justin Credible. They compile their list of the Seven Best Pro Wrestling Movies of All Time, where everything from “Ready To Rumble” to “All the Marbles” is fair game. They also discuss the upcoming Justin Credible documentary, Jim’s work for the Cauliflower Alley Club, which films meet the category and which do not, the ubiquitous Hard Boiled Haggerty, and the accuracy of the pro wrestling episode of “Little House On The Prairie.”

