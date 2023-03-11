FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (3-5-2013) WrestleMania 29 takes shape, is it too predictable, can Punk convince people he can win, Rock-Cena promo analysis (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-5-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to talk with live callers mostly about the previous night’s WWE Raw and all of the big happenings including in-depth analysis and conversation on the confirmation of many long-suspected top matches on the WrestleMania 29 line-up, plus big angles with C.M. Punk, John Cena-Rock, Mark Henry-Ryback, The Shield, and more. Also, will Bully Ray turn heel on Sunday, who did Kurt Angle discover was part of Aces & Eights, which big main event star is rumored to be in talks to return after WrestleMania, and more.

