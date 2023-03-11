VIP AUDIO 3/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-5-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, what’s next for Matt Hardy after Lita-Edge controversy, Road to WM21, Q of Week on Foley, Batista’s push, Styles (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 5, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the latest on matches and stuff added to WrestleMania… Thoughts on what’s next for Matt Hardy… Indy Show Lineup of the Week – A.J. Styles returns to New York… A shocking announcement regarding another NY indy show… Real Deal Reaction – Road to WM 21 series… Question of the Week regarding Mick Foley… Reader responses regarding Batista’s next storyline… Even more stipulations added to TNA’s Destination.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO