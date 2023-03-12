3/10 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Guevara vs. Andretti rematch, Riho vs. Nyla Rose, Takeshita vs. Vance, The Acclaimed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MARCH 10, 2023

RECORDED AT THE GOLDEN 1 CENTER IN SACRAMENTO, CALIF.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

Andretti attacked Sammy from the bell and kept the offense on Sammy as Sammy went to the outside. They fought on the outside as Sammy threw Andretti into the barricade. Andretti fought right back and charged Sammy into the hard apron. Andretti followed it up by flying through the ropes and took out Sammy. The two found their way back inside the ring and Andretti quickly hit a shotgun dropkick, then a split-legged moonsault for two.

The two found their way outside once again and battled back and forth. Andretti caught Sammy and threw him over the top. Sammy caught himself but Andretti hit a clothesline to drive Sammy over the top. Andretti came off the ropes but was caught with a thrust kick to the face. [c]

Sammy had the upper hand as we came back from the break. Both men hit a dual mid-air collision. They got to their feet and battled back and forth as the crowd cheered them on. Andretti got the upper hand and hit a neckbreaker combo as Sammy retreated to the outside. Andretti hit a springboard on Sammy as the crowd chanted his name. Andretti hit a 450 splash for two. Andretti hit a standing Spanish Fly for another close count. Andretti went for a running shooting star but Sammy got his knees up, then hit a driving DDT. Andretti rolled to the outside to evade a pin attempt.

Sammy cleared off the timekeeper’s table and placed Andretti on top of it. Andretti reversed the situation and came off the top with a huge dive through the table. Andretti placed Sammy back inside the ring but Daniel Garcia came to Sammy’s aid. Sammy hit the GTH for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 12:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Such a great match to kick off the night. Andretti looked great here and really stole the match.)

– A Darby Allin promo aired. He made it sound like he will return soon.

– After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out on the stage. [c]

– A video aired of Jungle Boy talking about his win over Christian Cage and his focus on a singles title moving forward.

– Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall were backstage talking about Hobbs’s recent TNT title win. QT said they would divulge the truth about Wardlow’s car break-in on Dynamite.

(2) THE ACCLAIMED vs. JACK CARTWHEEL & STARBOY CHARLIE

Anthony Bowens kicked things off for his team as he attacked Jack Cartwheel. Max Caster tagged in as they double teamed Cartwheel. Starboy tagged in but Acclaimed quickly took it to him. Caster hit the Mic Drop for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 2:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Your Rampage Squash of the Week.)

– After the match, Matt Menard and Ang Parker appeared on the ramp.

– The JAS was shown backstage talking about their upcoming trios match against The Elite and House of Black on this week’s Dynamite.

(3) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. PRESTON VANCE

Takeshita arrived to a strong reaction. Don Callis joined commentary for this match. Takeshita hit a clothesline then discus elbow strike to take Vance to the outside. Takeshita flew over the top to take Vance out on the outside. [c]

Both men went back and forth until hitting dual elbows to knock one another to the mat. Takeshita hit a boot to the face then a knee strike off the middle rope. Takeshita followed up with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Takeshita hit a stiff knee to the face but Jose placed Vance’s leg on the rope for the break. Vance hit a lariat on Takeshita and covered for a close two count.

Takeshita picked up the win via backslide pin.

WINNER: Takeshita in 8:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A good match that was hindered by the commercial break.)

– A backstage video of Swerve aired. He spoke about the Mogul Affiliates being on the shelf due to Keith Lee. Swerve said he had something else in store for Lee, who would not see it coming.

– Mark Briscoe was inside the ring. He said he was there to represent the Briscoe Brothers tag team, 13-time ROH tag champions. He said it was time to move forward with the titles and announced that at ROH Supercard of Honor, there would be a “Reach for the Sky” ladder match for the ROH Tag Titles. He then introduced the first entrants, the Lucha Bros. [c]

– A video aired showing Hook’s feud with Stokely Hathaway and his faction.

– Mark Henry previewed the main event via a video package. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

(4) RIHO vs. NYLA ROSE (w/Marina Shafir)

Riho attacked Rose in the early going but was easily swatted away. Riho attempted a slam but was unsuccessful. Rose countered with one of her own and went for a pin for two. Rose went to the outside and Riho flew off the top but Rose caught her. Rose caught her knees in the metal ring steps and Shafir stared down Riho on the outside. Riho flew off the top with a crossbody for two. Rose hit a stalling suplex on Riho but was unable to follow up. Riho was taken out by Shafir on the outside. [c]

Riho took Rose down but was caught in the middle of the ring and was quickly taken down. Rose perched Riho on the top rope but Riho fought her off. Riho hit a hurricanrana, then a jumping knee strike in the corner. Riho came off the top with a double foot stomp and covered for two. Riho attempted a slam but couldn’t get Rose up. Rose hit a powerslam for a close count. Rose perched Riho across the top rope and came off with her jumping knee strike. Riho kicked out of the follow up pin attempt.

Rose went to the top and missed a senton attempt. Riho hit a suplex for a very close count. Rose hit a splash in the corner but missed a followed up attempt. Riho hit a crucifix bomb but Rose kicked out of the follow up pin. Shafir distracted Riho which allowed Rose to attack. Riho countered for the win.

WINNER: Riho in 12:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Great main event. Riho continues to get over in basically every match she’s in and this was no different.)

– After the match, Shafir and Rose attacked Riho as Toni Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho came out. Shafir and Rose left as the trio entered the ring and spray painted Riho.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid episode of Rampage that followed up this week’s Dynamite in a solid manner. Nothing too noteworthy happened tonight, which seems par for the course as of late. That said, there was good in-ring action that culminated in a great main event. Go out of your way to check that out as well as the opener between Andretti and Guevara. Until next week, stay safe everyone!