Arn Anderson announces death of oldest son Barrett

Arn Anderson’s oldest son, Barrett, is dead at the age 37.

Anderson posted the news on Twitter yesterday writing, “Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37.”

Barrett was the older brother of AEW wrestler Brock Anderson. No other details have been announced regarding Barrett’s death.