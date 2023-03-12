FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-7-2018) Keller & Heydorn react to Sami-KO angle, Charlotte-Riott promo, live callers, emails, on-site correspondent (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (3-7-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by MMATorch contributor Zack Heydorn to review Smackdown’s top talking points including the five-way main event that previewed Fastlane and whether it gave away too much, the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens angle at the end, the Charlotte-Ruby Riott promo, and more. They take live calls, answer emails, and talk to an on-site correspondent from Green Bay, Wisc.

Then in a bonus flashback, the previously VIP-exclusive episode of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller with a start to finish rundown of Smackdown including the final Fastlane hype including giving away five-way match resembling PPV main event, big Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens angle, a Dolph Ziggler promo, Charlotte-Ruby Riott exchange, more.

