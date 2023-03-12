REPORT: AEW set to add another hour of weekly wrestling TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is adding another hour of weekly wrestling programming to their schedule.

According to a report from Andrew Zanarian on Saturday’s edition Mat Men on F4Wonline.com, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are finalzing a deal for a third hour of weekly wrestling programming. The report states that the show would be an hour long.

It is unknown at this time when the show will be announced according to the report, but Zanarian mentioned that he expected the announcement to come within the next month.

AEW currently airs Dynamite every Wednesday and Rampage every Thursday. Additonally, AEW’s reality show, All Access, debuts this Wednesday after Dynmite for a six episode run.