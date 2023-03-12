REPORT: Konnan to induct Rey Mysterio into WWE Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Konnan will induct Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

The news was first reported by The Los Angeles Times. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer commented on the news on Twitter writing, “Konnan will be inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame. Rey asked for him and the company approved it.”

Mysterio was revealed as the first inductee for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class on the March 10 edition of SmackDown.