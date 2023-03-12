VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix Flashback (2-17-2016): WM23 developments, WWE financials, Impact, Kevin Randleman’s death, Kimbo Slice, Barrett, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 17, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

A full WWE Fastlane preview

What Raw indicated about WrestleMania 32 regarding the Wyatts, Dean Ambrose, A.J. Styles, and other top stars

Impact analysis from Grado-Odarg to EC3 to Matt Hardy to the Knockouts Division to the Monster’s Ball match

Wade Barrett

WWE Financials

The WWE Global Cruiserweight Series.

Mailbag questions on Titus O’Neal and Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Randleman’s death and look at his career including a comparison to Brock Lesnar.

A preview of this weekend Bellator Royce Gracie vs. Ken Shamrock and Kimbo Slice fights and UFC’s Fight Night with Donald Cerrone.

