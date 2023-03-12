VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix Flashback (2-17-2016): WM23 developments, WWE financials, Impact, Kevin Randleman’s death, Kimbo Slice, Barrett, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 17, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- A full WWE Fastlane preview
- What Raw indicated about WrestleMania 32 regarding the Wyatts, Dean Ambrose, A.J. Styles, and other top stars
- Impact analysis from Grado-Odarg to EC3 to Matt Hardy to the Knockouts Division to the Monster’s Ball match
- Wade Barrett
- WWE Financials
- The WWE Global Cruiserweight Series.
- Mailbag questions on Titus O’Neal and Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Randleman’s death and look at his career including a comparison to Brock Lesnar.
- A preview of this weekend Bellator Royce Gracie vs. Ken Shamrock and Kimbo Slice fights and UFC’s Fight Night with Donald Cerrone.
