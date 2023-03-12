News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix Flashback (2-17-2016): WM23 developments, WWE financials, Impact, Kevin Randleman’s death, Kimbo Slice, Barrett, more (145 min.)

March 12, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Feb. 17, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • A full WWE Fastlane preview
  • What Raw indicated about WrestleMania 32 regarding the Wyatts, Dean Ambrose, A.J. Styles, and other top stars
  • Impact analysis from Grado-Odarg to EC3 to Matt Hardy to the Knockouts Division to the Monster’s Ball match
  • Wade Barrett
  • WWE Financials
  • The WWE Global Cruiserweight Series.
  • Mailbag questions on Titus O’Neal and Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Randleman’s death and look at his career including a comparison to Brock Lesnar.
  • A preview of this weekend Bellator Royce Gracie vs. Ken Shamrock and Kimbo Slice fights and UFC’s Fight Night with Donald Cerrone.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*