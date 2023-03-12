VIP AUDIO 3/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (3-6-2005): Backstage details with Vince McMahon not around, Edge-Lita-Hardy controversy, a Smackdown segment that was redone because of controversy, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The latest buzz on the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation including notes on backstage reaction, crowd taunting, and what the future appears to hold for the three in terms of on-air storylines…

Fans also taunt John Walters about his losing a squash to Chris Masters on Raw last week. Analysis of the decision to get the belt off of him quickly, where the title might go from here, and what Walters’ reaction was to the fan taunts…

Exclusive details about what aired on Smackdown last week that was actually “take two” because “take one” was deemed too controversial…

Reviews of how things are going behind the scenes without Vince McMahon around, whether Steph is cracking under the pressure or coming through like a pro, and where Shane McMahon fits into the picture…

Thoughts on Rock’s movie reviews so far.

A look ahead to this week’s Raw with the announced Ric Flair vs. Batista match in “Ric Flair Country”…

And more…

